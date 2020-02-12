Brokerages Set $14.00 Target Price for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capitol Federal Financial an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFFN. ValuEngine raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 841,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

