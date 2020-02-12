Brokerages Set $44.25 Target Price for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $44.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IGM Biosciences an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $4,504,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

IGMS traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,550. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

