Brokerages Set Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Target Price at $94.67

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

AXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 960.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $3,388,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $73,042,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXE traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $98.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Anixter International has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

