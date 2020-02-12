Brokerages Set Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Price Target at $27.00

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRGDF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DRGDF remained flat at $$17.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. Detour Gold has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.