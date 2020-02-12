Brokerages Set Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $697.55

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $694.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $48.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $700.29. 74,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,945. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $351.51 and a one year high of $725.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $644.68 and a 200 day moving average of $590.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.