Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$20.03

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 954,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,466. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$36,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,625,237 shares in the company, valued at C$153,827,931.19. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $454,759.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

