Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $244.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.