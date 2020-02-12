Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $244.64.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
