Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Plans $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $41.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO opened at $1,754.48 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $898.38 and a 1 year high of $1,778.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,630.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,414.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,465.20.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,432 shares of company stock worth $3,893,110 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.