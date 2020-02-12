Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 12.5%

Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 386,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 126,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

