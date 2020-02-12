Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 75,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,797. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

In related news, Director Lloyd Wennlund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

