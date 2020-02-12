California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.36% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.