California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of United Community Banks worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

