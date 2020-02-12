California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,097 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

