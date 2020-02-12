California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 47,260 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Teradata worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 249,042 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

