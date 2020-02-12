Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELY. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,025,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

