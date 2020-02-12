Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.85. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 72,502 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 243,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

