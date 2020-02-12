Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.85. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 72,502 shares changing hands.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.
In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.
Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
