Callaway Golf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 545,827 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 78,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

