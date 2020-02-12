Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,700 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. Raymond James raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 112,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

