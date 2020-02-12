Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 203,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

