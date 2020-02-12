Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 487,558 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

