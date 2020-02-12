Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 999 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.13.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

