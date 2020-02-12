Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Boston Partners grew its position in Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Leidos by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Leidos by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

