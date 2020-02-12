Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 409,606 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.44% of NXP Semiconductors worth $155,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 57,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

