Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Cambium Networks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.05-0.02 EPS.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 million and a P/E ratio of -21.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

