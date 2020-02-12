Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,897 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

