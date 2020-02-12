Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $101.67 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

