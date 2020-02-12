Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 100,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

