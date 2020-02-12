Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.48% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 39,591.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 86,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLV opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $88.71 and a 12 month high of $101.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.