Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $122.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $116.87 and last traded at $116.37, with a volume of 20853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,945 shares of company stock valued at $27,342,946. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

