Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.88. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,181,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,385,000 after purchasing an additional 202,478 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,578,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

