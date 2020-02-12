Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $26.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,720,000 after acquiring an additional 118,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,283 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,261,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,524 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,901,000 after buying an additional 72,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,400,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

