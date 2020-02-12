Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,685 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Bancolombia worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

