Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,238 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,475,000 after buying an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,930,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

NYSE:KMB opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.