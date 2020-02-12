Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 12,114 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 559,624 shares of company stock worth $11,142,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.