Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.80, approximately 96,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 125,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 151.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,690.14%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

