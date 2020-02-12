Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CPHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.63. Canterbury Park has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
Canterbury Park Company Profile
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
