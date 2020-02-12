Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CPHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.63. Canterbury Park has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canterbury Park from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

