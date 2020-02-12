Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 15% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Cryptohub, Exmo and Coinnest. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $218.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026594 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011807 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.02803272 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000638 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, Binance, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bittrex, OKEx, Indodax, Huobi, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Exmo, Bitbns, Coinbe, ABCC, HitBTC, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

