Cardno (ASX:CDD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.35. Cardno shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 353,680 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $164.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cardno Company Profile (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company offers technical and economic feasibility services; and planning services, including statutory planning, urban development, master planning and design, mapping and surveying, and transportation planning.

