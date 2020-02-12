Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $2.47. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4,664 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 112.50% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

