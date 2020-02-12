Castle Reaches Market Cap of $113,419.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Castle has a market capitalization of $113,419.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last week, Castle has traded down 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01287635 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000773 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,742,750 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

