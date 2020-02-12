CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

