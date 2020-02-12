CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CDW by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CDW by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,265. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $7,333,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

