Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 727,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 642,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after acquiring an additional 72,297 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,433 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 132,019 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

