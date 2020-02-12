Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,600,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $168.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17.

