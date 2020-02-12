Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

