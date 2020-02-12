Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CELH. BidaskClub lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Celsius stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,146. The company has a market cap of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

