Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

NYSE:CRL opened at $173.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

