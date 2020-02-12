Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 8,500 Shares

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

