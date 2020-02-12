Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $510.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $510.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $517.27.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $335.22 and a 52-week high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.