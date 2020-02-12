Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 253.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 130,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $799.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

